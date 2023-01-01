Hoi An–based French photographer Réhahn has conceived this cross between museum and gallery, combining his outstanding photos of Vietnam's hill tribes with artefacts and clothing he collected from each group during his wide-ranging travels in remote areas. If you're planning on visiting the north of the country or the Central Highlands, Precious Heritage is an essential detour.
Precious Heritage Museum by Réhahn
Hoi An
