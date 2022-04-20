Shinjuku is a whole city within the city; developed in the latter half of the 20th century, it's become widely synonymous with Tokyo itself. The breadth and scale are simply awesome – over three million people a day pass through the train station. To the west of the station is Nishi-Shinjuku, a planned district of soaring skyscrapers; to the east, the city's largest entertainment district, a glitter with colored LED lights. North of Shinjuku is another major hub, Ikebukuro, that similarly feels as if it contains a whole world within.