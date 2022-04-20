Golden Gai – a Shinjuku institution for over half a century – is a collection of tiny bars, often literally no bigger than a closet and seating maybe a…
Shinjuku & Northwest Tokyo
Shinjuku is a whole city within the city; developed in the latter half of the 20th century, it's become widely synonymous with Tokyo itself. The breadth and scale are simply awesome – over three million people a day pass through the train station. To the west of the station is Nishi-Shinjuku, a planned district of soaring skyscrapers; to the east, the city's largest entertainment district, a glitter with colored LED lights. North of Shinjuku is another major hub, Ikebukuro, that similarly feels as if it contains a whole world within.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Shinjuku & Northwest Tokyo.
See
Golden Gai
Golden Gai – a Shinjuku institution for over half a century – is a collection of tiny bars, often literally no bigger than a closet and seating maybe a…
See
Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building
Tokyo's city hall – a landmark building designed by Tange Kenzō – has observatories (202m) atop both the south and north towers of Building 1 (the views…
See
Shinjuku-gyoen
Shinjuku-gyoen was designed as an imperial retreat (completed 1906); since opening to the public in 1951, it has become a favourite destination for…
See
Godzilla Head
Godzilla, a portmanteau of the Japanese words for gorilla (gorira) and whale (kujira), is king of the kaijū (strange beasts) that ruled Japanese popular…
See
Myōnichikan
Lucky are the girls who attended the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed 'School of the Free Spirit' (Jiyū Gakuen; 自由学園). Built in 1921, Myōnichikan functioned as…
See
Yayoi Kusama Museum
Kusama Yayoi (b 1929) is one of Japan's most internationally famous contemporary artists, particularly known for her obsession with dots and pumpkins. She…
See
NTT Intercommunication Centre
The ICC shows challenging, conceptual works that explore the intersection between art and technology – sometimes including participatory VR installations…
See
Shinjuku I-Land
This otherwise ordinary office complex is home to more than a dozen public artworks, including one of Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculptures (on the southeast…
See
St Mary's Cathedral Tokyo
Rising nearly 40m high and glistening in the sun, this stainless-steel contemporary cathedral was completed in 1955. It's the work of Japan's foremost…
