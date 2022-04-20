Jormungand / 500px

Shinjuku & Northwest Tokyo

Shinjuku is a whole city within the city; developed in the latter half of the 20th century, it's become widely synonymous with Tokyo itself. The breadth and scale are simply awesome – over three million people a day pass through the train station. To the west of the station is Nishi-Shinjuku, a planned district of soaring skyscrapers; to the east, the city's largest entertainment district, a glitter with colored LED lights. North of Shinjuku is another major hub, Ikebukuro, that similarly feels as if it contains a whole world within.

Explore Shinjuku & Northwest Tokyo

  • Golden Gai

    Golden Gai – a Shinjuku institution for over half a century – is a collection of tiny bars, often literally no bigger than a closet and seating maybe a…

  • Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

    Tokyo's city hall – a landmark building designed by Tange Kenzō – has observatories (202m) atop both the south and north towers of Building 1 (the views…

  • Shinjuku-gyoen

    Shinjuku-gyoen was designed as an imperial retreat (completed 1906); since opening to the public in 1951, it has become a favourite destination for…

  • G

    Godzilla Head

    Godzilla, a portmanteau of the Japanese words for gorilla (gorira) and whale (kujira), is king of the kaijū (strange beasts) that ruled Japanese popular…

  • M

    Myōnichikan

    Lucky are the girls who attended the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed 'School of the Free Spirit' (Jiyū Gakuen; 自由学園). Built in 1921, Myōnichikan functioned as…

  • Y

    Yayoi Kusama Museum

    Kusama Yayoi (b 1929) is one of Japan's most internationally famous contemporary artists, particularly known for her obsession with dots and pumpkins. She…

  • N

    NTT Intercommunication Centre

    The ICC shows challenging, conceptual works that explore the intersection between art and technology – sometimes including participatory VR installations…

  • S

    Shinjuku I-Land

    This otherwise ordinary office complex is home to more than a dozen public artworks, including one of Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculptures (on the southeast…

  • S

    St Mary's Cathedral Tokyo

    Rising nearly 40m high and glistening in the sun, this stainless-steel contemporary cathedral was completed in 1955. It's the work of Japan's foremost…

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Shinjuku & Northwest Tokyo.

