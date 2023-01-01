Lucky are the girls who attended the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed 'School of the Free Spirit' (Jiyū Gakuen; 自由学園). Built in 1921, Myōnichikan functioned as the school's main structure until the 1970s. After restoration, it was reopened as a public space in 2001. Visitors can tour the facilities and have coffee in the light-filled hall, sitting at low tables on (mostly) original chairs.

It can be tricky to find, though there are beige and green directional signs (in Japanese) on nearby utility poles. Note that Myōnichikan occasionally closes for private events; this info is listed on the Japanese website, but you can email in advance to check.