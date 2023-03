Kagurazaka’s signature shrine only bears a passing resemblance to the traditional ones around the city. In 2010 the shrine, which can trace its history back centuries, was completely remodelled by Kengo Kuma, one of Japan’s most prominent contemporary architects. The result is a sleek glass box for the main shrine building.

In a contemporary, adjacent block, its facade covered by various monotone panels, are offices and the shrine's cafe.