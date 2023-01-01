Yayoi Kusama Museum

Kusama Yayoi (b 1929) is one of Japan's most internationally famous contemporary artists, particularly known for her obsession with dots and pumpkins. She cut her teeth in New York City's 1950s avant-garde scene and remains prolific today. Kusama is in possession of many of her works, and shows them in rotating gallery exhibitions. Tickets for one of the limited 90-minute viewing slots must be purchased in advance online. They become available on the first of the month for entry the following month at 10am and tend to go fast.