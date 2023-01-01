This strolling garden was once the estate of a Meiji-era statesman and is now the grounds of a luxury hotel, though it's open to the public. The shaded pathways are strewn with antiquities transported from all over Japan, including a 16.7m three-storey pagoda, estimated to be nearly a millennium old. From the subway, walk west for 10 minutes along the Kanda-gawa canal until the gate to Chinzan-sō appears on your right.

There are several restaurants inside the garden, including the soba shop Mucha-an.