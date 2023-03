On the outskirts of Ikebukuro and opened in 1875, Zōshigaya-reien is the final resting place of many influential writers and artists of the modern era (including novelists Natsume Sōseki and Nagai Kafū) – giving it more intellectual cred than any other burial spot in the city. Ask for an English map at the cemetery's administration office (雑司ヶ谷霊園事務所; Zōshigaya-reien jimsho), the smaller of the two buildings at the west entrance.