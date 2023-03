Japan's most celebrated manga artist Tezuka Osamu lived most of his life in Takadanobaba and the neighbourhood couldn't be prouder. In front of the station is a mural with all the characters Tezuka created, including his most famous, Astro Boy (Tetsuwan Atom in Japanese).

As extra fan service, the theme song for the anime version of Astro Boy plays on train platform at Takadanobaba, in place of the usual JR jingle.