Merchants from nearby Kabukichō come to this Shintō shrine to pray for the solvency of their business ventures. Founded in the 17th century, the shrine is dedicated to the god Inari, whose specialities include fertility and worldly success.

Hanazono-jinja's signature festival is Tori-no-Ichi, or Rooster Market, held on 'rooster' days (according to the Chinese zodiac) in November. Stalls set up selling decorative kumade (bamboo rakes) – for raking in money, of course.

Most Sundays, the shrine hosts a flea market.