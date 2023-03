This otherwise ordinary office complex is home to more than a dozen public artworks, including one of Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculptures (on the southeast corner) and two Tokyo Brushstroke sculptures by Roy Lichtenstein (at the back, towards Ōme-kaidō). See the website for a complete photo directory of all the works.

The open-air courtyard, with stonework by Giulio Paolini and several reasonably priced restaurants, makes an attractive lunch or coffee stop.