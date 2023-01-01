Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

Tokyo's city hall – a landmark building designed by Tange Kenzō – has observatories (202m) atop both the south and north towers of Building 1 (the views are virtually the same). On a clear day (morning is best), you may catch a glimpse of Mt Fuji beyond the urban sprawl to the west; after dark, it's illuminated buildings all the way to the horizon. Direct-access elevators are on the ground floor; last entry is at 10.30pm.

Symbolic of the city's bureaucratic might, the granite structure, completed in 1991, looks somewhat like a pixelated cathedral, or perhaps the lair of an animated villain.