Rising nearly 40m high and glistening in the sun, this stainless-steel contemporary cathedral was completed in 1955. It's the work of Japan's foremost modern architect, Tange Kenzō, and structural and acoustic engineers from the University of Tokyo. The pipe organ was specially designed for the cathedral; free 'organ meditation' sessions are held monthly.

Mass is held on Sundays at 8am and 10am (in Japanese) and at 12.15pm (in Korean).