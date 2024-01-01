Run by longtime Tokyo art-world figure Sueo Mizuma, Mizuma Art Gallery represents some of Japan's more successful contemporary artists, such as Aida Makoto and Konoike Tomoko. Shows often feature neo-nihonga (Japanese-style paintings with contemporary panache). It's in a metal building above a small parking lot.
