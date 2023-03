This large park north of the Imperial Palace is home to noteworthy museums as well as the Nippon Budōkan concert hall. The gate at the park’s northern end, Tayasu-mon, dates from 1636, making it the oldest remaining gate to the Edo-jō compound. The park's western edge is bordered by the old castle moat, Chidori-ga-fuchi, which is a popular cherry blossom viewing spot in spring.