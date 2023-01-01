National Museum of Modern Art (MOMAT)

Regularly changing displays from the museum's superb collection of more than 12,000 works are shown over floors 2 to 4; special exhibitions are mounted on the ground floor. All pieces date from the Meiji period onward and impart a sense of how modern Japan developed through portraits, photography, contemporary sculptures and video works. The museum closes in between exhibitions, so first check the schedule online.

Don't miss the 'Room with a View' for a panorama of the Imperial Palace East Garden. The museum also hosts excellent special exhibitions, which cost extra.