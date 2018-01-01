Private Tour: Glimpses of Bhutan 6 Days

Day 1: Arrive Paro (L, D)On arrival at Paro airport, assistance and transfer to hotel. Check-in & lunch at the hotel. Later visit the National Museum of Bhutan & Paro Dzong which now houses the offices of the district administration & the district monk body. In evening, explore Paro town. Welcome dinner & overnight at hotel.Day 2: Paro – Thimphu (B, L, D)After breakfast, drive to Thimphu – the capital town of Bhutan. Visit the National Library – a repository of precious & religious manuscripts written in gold. A stop will be made at the Institute for Zorig Chosum – a painting school where the traditional style of Thangka painting is taught. Folk Heritage Musuem where you will have an insight into rural Bhutanese way of living. After lunch sightseeing begins with the visit to the Memorial Choeten, a stupa built in 1974 to honor memory of the 3rd King. Then visit the 14th century Changangkha Lhakhang. Later drive to Sangaygang – the viewpoint also known as “Lover’s Point,” where couples come to enjoy the bird’s eye view of the Thimphu valley. Then you will visit the Dupthob Lhakhang, built by Dupthob Thangthong Gyalpo. It is now a nunnery & has more than 70 practicing nuns. Overnight at Hotel.Day 3: Thimphu – Punakha (B, L, D)After breakfast drive to Punakha – the ancient capital of Bhutan. The drive takes you across Dochula Pass (3100 m) which is marked by a large Bhutanese style Choeten, 108 small choetens & prayer flags. Check-in & lunch at the hotel. Evening try the traditional Bhutanese archery, your guide will help you with the archery. Archery is Bhutan’s National Sport. Overnight at hotel.Day 4: PunakhaAfter breakfast, you will hike to Khamsum Yuelay Namgyal Choeten - built in 1994 by Her Majesty Azhi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck for the well-being of the people and country. It’s a moderate hike through the rice paddies & pine forests. Then you will visit the Punakha Dzong & admire the beauty of the Bhutanese architecture, where dzongs were built without iron nails. You will also have time to admire the paintings on the life of the Buddha. Lunch in restaurant in Khuruthang town. Overnight at hotel. Day 5: Punakha – Paro (B, L, D)Breakfast at hotel drive to Paro check in at hotel. After lunch day hike to Taktshang Monastery literally known as Tiger's Nest is one of Bhutan's most sacred places, & an important pilgrimage destination. You will walk along a trail that slowly rises above the valley, taking you through fields and past four large prayer wheels turned by a stream. Continuing across an open meadow, you hike up a section of trail to a ridge where prayer flags rustle in the wind next to a massive prayer wheel. Overnight at hotel. Day 6: Departure (B)Breakfast at hotel, then transfer to airport to board your flight