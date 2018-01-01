Welcome to Thimphu
For the visitor, Thimphu offers the best opportunity to briefly break away from the tour itinerary. In addition to its traditional Buddhist sights and attractions, it offers cafes, bars, nightclubs and restaurants. Finding a balance between the esoteric and espresso – the old and the new – is the key to getting the most out of this charming city.
5 Nights 6 Days Glimpse of Bhutan Tour Includes Paro Thimphu and Punakha
Day 01:Arrive Paro, drive to Thimphu (LD):Flight to Paro then drive to Thimphu. Overnight. You may fly to Paro from Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon.Day 02: Thimphu (B/L/D) Full day sightseeing in Thimphu(BLD).After breakfast Thimphu sightseeing. Visit Trashichhoedzong, the beautiful medieval fortress/monastery which houses most of the Government’s office and King’s Throne room It is also the summer residence of Je Khenpo,the Chief Abbot.Then visit National Library which has vast collection of ancient Buddhist texts and manuscripts.After that drive to Arts & Crafts School,famous for traditional thangkha paintings. Here you will see ,students at work producing intricate design on cloth.After lunch visit Handicrafts Emporium which displays wide assortment of beautifully handwoven and crafted products. Then drive to Memorial Chorten, the stupa built in the memory of Bhutan’s Third King who is popularly regarded as Father of modern Bhutan. The paintings and statues inside this monument provide a deep insight into Buddhist philosophy. Overnight at the hotel in Thimphu.Day 03:Thimphu/ Punakha ( 75 Km, 3 Hours )(BLD)After breakfast drive to Punakha with a short stop at Dochula pass(3,080m) stopping briefly here to take in the view and admire the chorten, mani wall, and prayer flags which decorate the highest point on the road. Later visit Punakha Dzong then to Wangduephodrang visiting Dzong and local market. The district of Wangduephodrang is also famous for its bamboo products, slate and stone carvings.Overnight at the hotel in Punakha.Day 04: Punakha – Paro (125 Km, 4 Hours)(BLD)After breakfast drive to Paro en route visit Simtokha Dzong, Afternoon in Paro visit Ta Dzong, the National Museum of the Kingdom. Originally built as Watch Tower since 1967 it is serving as the National Museum of the country and holding fascinating collection of art, artifacts, thangkha paintings and Bhutan’s exquisite postage stamps.Afterwards, walk down a hillside trail to visit Rinpung Dzong. Overnight at the hotel in Paro.Day 05: Paro Sightseeing(BLD) After breakfast drive north of Paro valley to ruins of Drukgyel Dozng.From this fort Bhutanese repelled several invasions by Tibetan armies.Nearby visit traditional Bhutanese Farm House which offers good insight into lifestyle of local people.Then take an excursion to Taktsang Monastery, the most famous of Bhutanese monasteries.While return to Paro town visit en route Kyichu Lhakhang, Overnight at the hotel in Paro.Day 06:Depart Paro(B)After breakfast drive to the airport for flight to onward destination.You may fly to Kathmandu,Delhi,Kolkata,Dhaka,Bangkok,Singapore,Yangoon from Paro..
Private Tour: Glimpses of Bhutan 6 Days
Day 1: Arrive Paro (L, D)On arrival at Paro airport, assistance and transfer to hotel. Check-in & lunch at the hotel. Later visit the National Museum of Bhutan & Paro Dzong which now houses the offices of the district administration & the district monk body. In evening, explore Paro town. Welcome dinner & overnight at hotel.Day 2: Paro – Thimphu (B, L, D)After breakfast, drive to Thimphu – the capital town of Bhutan. Visit the National Library – a repository of precious & religious manuscripts written in gold. A stop will be made at the Institute for Zorig Chosum – a painting school where the traditional style of Thangka painting is taught. Folk Heritage Musuem where you will have an insight into rural Bhutanese way of living. After lunch sightseeing begins with the visit to the Memorial Choeten, a stupa built in 1974 to honor memory of the 3rd King. Then visit the 14th century Changangkha Lhakhang. Later drive to Sangaygang – the viewpoint also known as “Lover’s Point,” where couples come to enjoy the bird’s eye view of the Thimphu valley. Then you will visit the Dupthob Lhakhang, built by Dupthob Thangthong Gyalpo. It is now a nunnery & has more than 70 practicing nuns. Overnight at Hotel.Day 3: Thimphu – Punakha (B, L, D)After breakfast drive to Punakha – the ancient capital of Bhutan. The drive takes you across Dochula Pass (3100 m) which is marked by a large Bhutanese style Choeten, 108 small choetens & prayer flags. Check-in & lunch at the hotel. Evening try the traditional Bhutanese archery, your guide will help you with the archery. Archery is Bhutan’s National Sport. Overnight at hotel.Day 4: PunakhaAfter breakfast, you will hike to Khamsum Yuelay Namgyal Choeten - built in 1994 by Her Majesty Azhi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck for the well-being of the people and country. It’s a moderate hike through the rice paddies & pine forests. Then you will visit the Punakha Dzong & admire the beauty of the Bhutanese architecture, where dzongs were built without iron nails. You will also have time to admire the paintings on the life of the Buddha. Lunch in restaurant in Khuruthang town. Overnight at hotel. Day 5: Punakha – Paro (B, L, D)Breakfast at hotel drive to Paro check in at hotel. After lunch day hike to Taktshang Monastery literally known as Tiger's Nest is one of Bhutan's most sacred places, & an important pilgrimage destination. You will walk along a trail that slowly rises above the valley, taking you through fields and past four large prayer wheels turned by a stream. Continuing across an open meadow, you hike up a section of trail to a ridge where prayer flags rustle in the wind next to a massive prayer wheel. Overnight at hotel. Day 6: Departure (B)Breakfast at hotel, then transfer to airport to board your flight
3-Nights Highlight Tour of Bhutan from Paro
DAY 01: ARRIVE PARO (B, L, D)Paro SightseeingOur representative will meet you at Paro airport following customs formalities. After lunch enjoy sightseeing around Paro, including visit to the Ta Dzong Museum housing many religious relics. Next, visit the Rimpung Dzong to see the painting of the great saint Milarepa, considered as the master of meditation by the Bhutanese and believed to have attained enlightenment in a lifetime. Overnight: Tashi Namgay Resort (or similar) in Paro.DAY 02: PARO – THIMPHU (B, L, D)Paro - Hike to Taktsang Monastery and evening drive to Thimphu for halt.After breakfast hike to Taktsang Monastery. Perched on a cliff-top, Bhutan's Taktsang monastery, also known as the Tiger's Nest, is one of the most breathtaking temples in the world. The Buddhist place of worship is built on a rock around 3,000m (10,000ft) above sea level. The main temple complex was built in 1692 and is considered to be one of the holiest for the Bhutanese people. There are no proper roads and visitors have to trek for 2 hours to reach the temple.In the afternoon visit the ruins of the 17th Century Drukgyel Dzong, the historic monument built to commemorate the ictory against invading Tibetans in 1644. Evening drive to Thimphu, the capital city of Bhutan. Overnight: Hotel Tashi Yoedling (or similar) in Thimphu.DAY 03: THIMPHU- PARO (B, L, D)Thimphu Sightseeing and evening drive to Paro for halt.Enjoy the full day of sightseeing, including, visit to the National Memorial Chorten. This temple was first initiated by the Third King as a protection from the negative elements of modernization, and as a monument to world peace. Continue on to 12th century Changangkha Temple and Drubthob monastery housing the Zilukha Nunnery.Other sites to visit include: the School for Arts and Crafts ,the National Library housing the collection of Bhutanese scriptures dating back to the 8th century, the Traditional Paper Factory displaying the Bhutanese paper making process, and a fascinating replica of a medieval farmhouse at the Folk Heritage Museum. If there is time, you may visit the nursing pen for Takin, the national animal of Bhutan, and Tashi-chhodzong, ‘the fortress of the glorious religion’, initially erected in 1641 by Shabdrung Ngawang Namgyal. Tashi-chhodzong houses some ministries, His Majesty’s secretariat, and the central monk body. Evening drive to Paro. Overnight: Tashi Namgay Resort (or similar) in Paro.DAY 04: DEPART PARO (B)After breakfast drive to airport for your onward destination.
Private 4-Day Bhutan Tour: Paro, Taktsang Monastery, Thimphu
Day 1: Paro (B, D)Arrive in Paro where you will be welcomed to the Kingdom by your guide. After a 10-15 minutes drive from the airport you’ll reach the Tashi Namgyel Resort. After check in, lunch is served in traditional Bhutanese way, at the hotel. After lunch, Visit Kichu Lhakhang, one of the oldest Monastery in Bhutan and have a look around Paro town. Overnight at Tashi Namgyel Resort,Paro.Day 2: Taktsang Monastery (B, L, D)Day hike to Taktsang Monastery view point. Taktsang, meaning “Tiger’s nest,” is built around a cave in which Guru Rimpoche (Padmasambhawa) mediated, clings seemingly impossible to a cliff of rock at 3,000 feet above the valley floor. For the local people it is a place of pilgrimage, but for a tourist, a hike up to the view point opposite the monastery is exhausting, thrilling and mystical. The legend has it that Guru Rimpoche is said to have flown to the site of the monastery on the back of a tigress from Tibet and meditated in the cave. Afternoon, visit National Museum and drive to Thimphu, the capital city of Bhutan. Overnight at Peaceful Resort, Thimphu.Day 3: Thimphu - Paro (B, L, D)Full day sightseeing in and around Thimphu Valley, The largest and the capital city of Bhutan. Some of the attractions include: Purchase world’s most beautiful postage stamps, collector’s items and postcards at face value from Bhutan general post office which is right next to Bhutan National Bank.Visit Arts and crafts school where one can see young children at work.Visit Traditional Medicine Institute where the ancient healing arts are still practiced.Visit gigantic Shakyamuni Buddha statue, it is one of the largest Buddha rupas in the world, at a height of 169 feet (51.5 meters).Visit Memorial Chorten built in 1974 to honor memory of Late King Jigme Dorji Wangchuk, popularly known as the Father of Modern Bhutan. A multi-storied stupa that will introduce you to the vitality of Tantric Buddhism. Observe traditional paper making from Daphnia and Edgeworthia shrub to the finished product and purchase some beautiful writing sets from the factory.Visit Botanical garden (Zoo) where one can see Yak and Takin, the National animal of Bhutan. Drive up to the view point and take a hike beyond to see the clear picture of Thimphu Valley.Downtown Thimphu on foot visiting Handicrafts Emporium and other Arts & Crafts stores. Buy stunning kiras which can be used as bed covers or wall decoration, jewelry and many more.Late afternoon, transfer to Paro. Overnight at Tashi Namgyel Resort, Paro. Day 4: Departure (B)Following a delicious Bhutanese breakfast, you will be driven towards Paro international airport for your onward journey.
Bhutan Walking Holidays - Beyond the Clouds
Day 01:ARRIVAL PARO & TRANSFER TO THIMPHU Arrive Paro by the Bhutanese National Carrier flying over the world’s highest mountains and finally landing at the lush green Paro valley. A cool and clean fresh air greets the visitor as stepping down from the plane, the first gift of Bhutan. After clearing customs and visa formalities, meet the representatives and the Bhutanese guide, and a short tour brief by the guide then transfer to Paro town for lunch.Then drive towards Thimphu (the capital of Bhutan) which is about 1 & half hours drive. En-route Thimphu, one can do a short hike to Tamchog Monastery, a private temple owned by the descendants of famous Tibetan bridge builder ,Thangthong Gaylpo. Later on continue the drive to Thimphu and visit Buddha point for a stunning view of Thimphu city and Takin Compound.On the way to the Viewpoint over Thimphu is the home of Bhutan’s national animal, the Takin, a strange looking beast which some say resembles a bee stung moose.In Thimphu visit Tashi Choe Dzong: The fortress of the glorious religion was initially constructed in 1641 and rebuilt by King Jigme Dorji Wangchuk in the 1960s. Visit the Folk Heritage Museum – a 300 year old traditional house converted into a museum. (Both open Mon-Fri). Brush shoulders with the everyday Bhutanese grocery shopping for local produce at the Centenary Farmers Market (Open Thursday – Sunday). Also see the new authentic craft bazaar (Close on Tue) of 80 stalls showcasing works by artisans from rural areas will showcase. Overnight at Hotel.Day 02:THIMPHU - PUNAKHA - THIMPHU After early breakfast, drive towards Punakha which is about 3 hours passing along Dochu La Pass at 3140m. On clear weather, the pass commands a wonderful panorama of the Eastern Himalayas. From the pass, the road descends through varied forest and finally emerging into the highly cultivated valley of Punakha. En-route take a short hike through beautiful rice fields to Chimmi Lhakhang, a temple dedicated to Drukpa Kuenley, who as a favorite saint of the Bhutanese people is known affectionately as "the Divine Madman".In the afternoon, visit Punakha Dzong. Located at the confluence of the Pho-chu (male-river) and Mo-chu (female-river), the Punakha Dzong is arguably the most impressive dzong in the country. Later in the evening drive back to Thimphu. Overnight at Hotel.Day 03: Paro - DepartAfter breakfast, transfer to the airport to catch the onward flight. Bid farewell to the remote and legendary Dragon Kingdom disappears again behind its guardian mountains.
Scenic Bhutan Tour
Day 1: Paro Airport to Thimphu City (1 hr. 30mins). After clearing immigration and customs you will be greeted by your World Tour Plan guide and driver and transferred to Bhutan’s capital Thimphu, traveling through the spectacular countryside en route.Day 2: Sightseeing in the Thimphu Valley today.Day 3: Thimphu to Phobjikha Valley (5 hrs).Day 4: Sightseeing in the Phobjikha Valley.Day 5: Phobjikha Valley to Punakha Valley. (3 hrs).Day 6: Sightseeing & hiking in Punakha.Day 7: Punakha Valley to Paro Valley (4hrs +).Day 8: Sightseeing Paro Valley.Day 9: 1/2 day trip to Chele La or full day trip to Haa Valley.Day 10: Paro Taktshang Hike – Hike to Tiger’s Nest Monastery.Day 11 : In the morning, after breakfast representative from World Tour Plan will see you off at the Paro airport for your onward flight.