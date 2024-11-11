As the world’s largest metropolis, Tokyo serves up an intoxicating mix of drinking destinations. Whether you’re craving the rowdy atmosphere of an izakaya (a Japanese pub-eatery), the precision of a sophisticated cocktail bar, a perfectly poured craft beer or the mystery of a hidden speakeasy, Tokyo’s nightlife scene delivers endless possibilities.

Here's our guide to drinking in Tokyo.



Understanding Japanese drinking etiquette

While common sense obviously applies everywhere (don’t be that obnoxiously drunk tourist), understanding a few key cultural customs will help you drink like a local. Here’s what you need to know:

Wait until everyone has been served before taking your first sip

Join in the group "kampai!" (cheers) to start the evening

Keep an eye on other’s glasses – it's customary to pour for your companions

When someone pours for you, hold your glass with both hands as a show of respect

If you’ve had enough to drink, a simple "kekko desu" (no, thank you) will suffice.

People dine outside a restaurant in an alleyway as people stroll by. Find delightful drinking and dining spots down the alleyways of Shibuya. Shutterstock

Where to drink in Tokyo

The late Anthony Bourdain wisely advised that hidden gems often reveal themselves during spontaneous explorations of new cities. This is certainly true of Tokyo, but start out with some of these key districts to help you get your bearings.

Shibuya: young, hip and always buzzing

This energetic district offers a perfect introduction to Tokyo’s drinking scene. Start at Nonbei Yokochō (Drinkers’ Alley), where tiny bars and izakaya have been serving locals since the 1950s. The narrow alleyways preserve the nostalgic atmosphere of the Shōwa period, while nearby, modern craft beer bars and sleek sake restaurants line Dōgenzaka Hill.

For the perfect blend of atmosphere and artisanal cocktails, head to Record Bar Analog. The bar’s vintage vinyl collection and moody lighting create the perfect vibe for unwinding until 3am after (or in-between!) a night out at the clubs.

Roppongi: from party central to sophisticated nightlife

Once known purely for its wild nightlife, Roppongi has evolved into a more refined drinking area. While the district still pulses with energy after dark, several world-class destinations such as the Mori Art Museum and the Roppongi Hills shopping/dining mega-complex have brought in a more sophisticated crowd. Remnants of the district’s glory days do remain, however, with its numerous bars and dance clubs. Shisha Bar Rakuen Nishi-azabu does a range of drinks along with strategically positioned laser artistry to create otherworldly patterns with your shisha smoke, and an ambient playlist completing the vibe. It’s expensive, but worth it.

Enjoy the chilled vibes and award-winning beers of Kunisawa Brewing Co. Kimberly Hughes for Lonely Planet

Azabudai Hills and Toranomon Hills: Tokyo's newest drinking destinations

Nearby are two glitzy Hills complexes with myriad upscale drinking options. Azabudai Hills – the largest to date – offers a healthy collection of bars amidst its shops, while its enchanting summer beer garden has become a seasonal highlight, with bartenders crafting herb-infused cocktails against the backdrop of Tokyo's glittering skyline. At Toranomon Hills, the numerous options include a craft beer brewery and craft gin distillery inside the Toranomon Yokocho (food and drink alley), while the Rooftop Bar at the Andaz Tokyo Hotel serves inventive seasonal cocktails.

In neighboring Shinbashi, innovative sake and shochu-based cocktails are on offer at Folklore, served under the tagline “mixology and terroir”. Nearby, sample award-winning craft beers at the laid-back Kunisawa Brewing Company, which also has a storied onsite family printing company.

Nihombashi: tradition meets modern mixology

Sip forward-thinking cocktails in Tokyo’s historic neighborhood of Nihombashi. The underground theater-bar Suigian offers nightly performances featuring classical Japanese arts while bartenders craft creative cocktails inspired by Japan’s 72 micro-seasons. Dive into Japan’s brewing heritage at the nearby Heiwa Doburoku Kabutocho Brewery, where you can sample doboroku – a thick, small-batch sake fermented onsite in tubs using centuries-old techniques. The brewery also offers traditional sake and craft beers amidst a stylish blonde-wood interior.

Soak in the skyline views along with your cocktails from Tokyo's range of rooftop bars. Shutterstock

Tokyo’s best rooftop bars

For an unforgettable night out, Tokyo’s rooftop bars offer extraordinary views alongside delicious drinks. Here are a few of the best.

The Roof is an aptly-named pop-up rooftop bar at Shibuya Sky. Drinkers here can expect views of the city’s fantastical skyline from a jaw-dropping height of 230m (755ft) until December 25, 2024. Book ahead for packages including couch seating and special drinks.

In the Omotesando-Gaienmae area, a bar dubbed the Top is the Aoyama Grand Hotel’s rooftop oasis. Lush greenery surrounds the comfortable seating area, while a fantastic playlist complements the Tokyo skyline.

For another chilled-out vibe, head to A-Bridge, an artsy cafe/bar tucked into a backstreet of the Sangenjaya neighborhood on the other side of Shibuya, which has a rooftop terrace and sometimes hosts live music shows.

Gaze upon views of the iconic Tokyo Tower landmark at Tokyo Confidential in the Azabu-Juban neighborhood, whose rotating menu has recently included innovative cocktails such as the delightfully rich and spicy Karagerita, featuring mezcal and tequila laced with jalapeno, shio kōji (a rice-based fermenting agent) and chicken salt.

Ginza's underground scene of impeccably suited bartenders and meticulously crafted cocktails (seek out Little Smith) finds its sky-high counterpart in the 11th-floor Grey Room. Here, Indian-inspired flavors elevate classic cocktails, such as the Burning Mule – a lime-accented blend of housemade chili shrub and ginger beer served in a custom glass that captures its aromatic spice.

Don’t miss: waterfront views

Tokyo's waterways offer a refreshing alternative to skyscraper views, with venues that combine waterfront ambience and exceptional drinks. The TY Harbor complex, set along the Shinagawa waterways on the art island of Tennozu Isle, features a stylish restaurant and an onsite craft beer brewery, and is fronted by a floating bar.

Further northward along Tokyo Bay, Clann by the River celebrates Japan’s craft beer scene with an ever-changing tap list of domestic brews. The waterfront setting of both these locations is especially magical at nighttime, with lit-up yakatabune (pleasure boats) cruising past.

And although not technically waterfront, Massif, near the stroll-worthy Meguro River, is an upscale bistro-style restaurant with a respectable selection of craft beer and natural wine.

Crack the entry code to reach the speakeasy called Janai Coffee, and try one of the many local whiskies in Berkana Music Bar. Kimberly Hughes for Lonely Planet

Tokyo’s best cocktail bars

In the Shibuya-adjacent neighborhood of Ebisu, award-winning Brazilian-born head bartender Rogerio Vaz and his team expertly craft a menu of absinthe-based cocktails and other seasonal offerings served with intricately-carved ice cubes at the dimly-lit, library-esque Bar Trench (with a similar vibe at sister locations Bar Triad and Bar Tram).

Nearby, Janai Coffee is a speakeasy bar masquerading as a coffee stand, which serves innovative cocktails – including some available only via hidden menu – if you can crack the entry code. (Hint: dial clockwise on the website!)

Alongside the Yebisu Garden Place complex (which also houses the Yebisu Brewery Tokyo), the Berkana Music Bar features a state-of-the-art sound system alongside selections of Cuban cigars and craft beers. Be sure to check out the extensive Japanese whisky collection: order a dram from a local giant like Suntory or Nikka, or try the up-and-coming Ichiro’s Malt from the Chichibu distillery, with its complex flavor profile of deep, woodsy notes combined with a gentle fruitiness.

The Shinjuku neighborhood has many nightlife options, from bars tucked down alleyways to the lively LGBTIQ+ bars around Ni-chome. Luciano Mortula/Shutterstock

Unique drinking experiences in Tokyo

The city’s drinking culture extends beyond traditional cocktails and izakaya. In Tokyo’s listening bars, for example, music takes center stage. Loud conversation is usually frowned upon, and photography forbidden. Sister bars Martha and Track in Ebisu, stacked ceiling-high with vinyl, are good options.

Another unique Tokyo feature are the tiny bars clustered along train tracks. Good neighborhoods to bar crawl are those along the Chuo Line lying west of Shinjuku station – particularly between Nakano and Mitaka – as well as the stretch between Yurakucho and Shinbashi stations further east.

For a taste of old Tokyo, head to the Shinjuku Golden Gai neighborhood to experience its network of narrow alleyways packed with tiny bars (it’s a good alternative to Shibuya’s Nonbei Yokocho). Here you can expect an eclectic crowd of musicians and other artists. Also in Shinjuku is Ni-chome, Tokyo’s famed gayborhood, catering to the LGBTIQ+ community and allies. Most bars are found on or near Naka-dori Rd, including some fronted by lively terraces where you can drink outdoors. For a different atmosphere, head to Ashiyu Cafe & Bar Donyoku, where you can enjoy a footbath amidst pop art-inspired decor; or the queer-friendly Bar 3R in neighboring San-chome, overlooking a quiet, leafy slice of the district.

Practical tips for drinking in Tokyo

Save some money

With drink prices often running above ¥1000 (US$6.56) – or ¥2000 (US$13.12) at fancier establishments – you might be keen to find cheaper options. Here are some ideas:

Try a standing bar for casual, affordable drinking

Join the drinking throngs at one of the city’s numerous summertime festivals

Grab a combini chu-hi, a shōchū-based (strong distilled alcohol) cocktail-in-a-can, purchased from a convenience store. It is perfectly legal to enjoy it out on the street or in a local park, unless you see signs stating otherwise.

Staying safe

Tokyo is incredibly safe, but overindulging can get you into trouble. Here are some ways to stay safe:

Avoid street touts in Roppongi and Shinjuku who are known to entrap unsuspecting visitors with excessive bills

Japan has a zero-tolerance policy toward street drugs, including marijuana, with severe punishment incurred

Keep your drinking in check – public intoxication isn't tolerated

Stay away from train platforms after drinking

Most bars offer non-alcoholic options; ask for "mocktails" or "non-aru" drinks

Drinkers’ Japanese

Although apps such as Google Translate can help facilitate conversation, consider spicing up your evening with a few helpful Japanese phrases: