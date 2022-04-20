Roppongi Hills sets the standard for 21st-century real-estate developments in Tokyo. The centrepiece of the office, shopping, dining and entertainment…
Roppongi, Akasaka & Around
Legendary for its nightlife, Roppongi also offers the chic Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown complexes where you'll find several excellent art museums. To the south you can't miss Tokyo Tower, nearby which are a couple of venerable temples. A short walk northeast is Akasaka; the proximity of Japan's parliament in Nagatachō has long given Akasaka's watering holes an upmarket cachet; you'll also find a major Shintō shrine here, as well as an imperial palace and several gardens.
Explore Roppongi, Akasaka & Around
- RRoppongi Hills
Roppongi Hills sets the standard for 21st-century real-estate developments in Tokyo. The centrepiece of the office, shopping, dining and entertainment…
- Zōjō-ji
One of the most important temples of the Jōdō (Pure Land) sect of Buddhism, Zōjō-ji dates from 1393 and was the funerary temple of the Tokugawa regime. It…
- Tokyo Tower
Something of a shameless tourist trap, this 1958-vintage tower – painted bright orange and white in order to comply with international aviation safety…
- Mori Art Museum
Mori Art Museum is one of Tokyo's leading spaces for contemporary art, taking up a whole floor at the top of Mori Tower. It has no permanent exhibition;…
- SState Guest House, Akasaka Palace
Check online for the opening schedule and somewhat complex admission details for this imperial palace and garden. Outside it's a dead ringer for London's…
- 21_21 Design Sight
An exhibition and discussion space dedicated to all forms of design, the 21_21 Design Sight is a beacon for local art enthusiasts, whether they be…
- AAoyama Reien
The cherry-tree-lined paths of Japan’s first public cemetery are used by locals as shortcuts through the neighbourhood and as a place for picnics during…
- HHie-jinja
Enshrining the deity of sacred Mt Hiei, northeast of Kyoto, this hilltop shrine has been the protector shrine of Edo-jō (Edo Castle), now the Imperial…
- CCanada Garden
Bring photo ID, sign in and take the escalator up to the entrance of the Canadian embassy, which is fronted by this stark and brilliant stone sculpture…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Roppongi, Akasaka & Around.
See
Roppongi Hills
Roppongi Hills sets the standard for 21st-century real-estate developments in Tokyo. The centrepiece of the office, shopping, dining and entertainment…
See
Zōjō-ji
One of the most important temples of the Jōdō (Pure Land) sect of Buddhism, Zōjō-ji dates from 1393 and was the funerary temple of the Tokugawa regime. It…
See
Tokyo Tower
Something of a shameless tourist trap, this 1958-vintage tower – painted bright orange and white in order to comply with international aviation safety…
See
Mori Art Museum
Mori Art Museum is one of Tokyo's leading spaces for contemporary art, taking up a whole floor at the top of Mori Tower. It has no permanent exhibition;…
See
State Guest House, Akasaka Palace
Check online for the opening schedule and somewhat complex admission details for this imperial palace and garden. Outside it's a dead ringer for London's…
See
21_21 Design Sight
An exhibition and discussion space dedicated to all forms of design, the 21_21 Design Sight is a beacon for local art enthusiasts, whether they be…
See
Aoyama Reien
The cherry-tree-lined paths of Japan’s first public cemetery are used by locals as shortcuts through the neighbourhood and as a place for picnics during…
See
Hie-jinja
Enshrining the deity of sacred Mt Hiei, northeast of Kyoto, this hilltop shrine has been the protector shrine of Edo-jō (Edo Castle), now the Imperial…
See
Canada Garden
Bring photo ID, sign in and take the escalator up to the entrance of the Canadian embassy, which is fronted by this stark and brilliant stone sculpture…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Roppongi, Akasaka & Around
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.