Legendary for its nightlife, Roppongi also offers the chic Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown complexes where you'll find several excellent art museums. To the south you can't miss Tokyo Tower, nearby which are a couple of venerable temples. A short walk northeast is Akasaka; the proximity of Japan's parliament in Nagatachō has long given Akasaka's watering holes an upmarket cachet; you'll also find a major Shintō shrine here, as well as an imperial palace and several gardens.