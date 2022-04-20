pak injapan / 500px

Roppongi, Akasaka & Around

Legendary for its nightlife, Roppongi also offers the chic Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown complexes where you'll find several excellent art museums. To the south you can't miss Tokyo Tower, nearby which are a couple of venerable temples. A short walk northeast is Akasaka; the proximity of Japan's parliament in Nagatachō has long given Akasaka's watering holes an upmarket cachet; you'll also find a major Shintō shrine here, as well as an imperial palace and several gardens.

Explore Roppongi, Akasaka & Around

    Roppongi Hills

    Roppongi Hills sets the standard for 21st-century real-estate developments in Tokyo. The centrepiece of the office, shopping, dining and entertainment…

  • Zōjō-ji

    One of the most important temples of the Jōdō (Pure Land) sect of Buddhism, Zōjō-ji dates from 1393 and was the funerary temple of the Tokugawa regime. It…

  • Tokyo Tower

    Something of a shameless tourist trap, this 1958-vintage tower – painted bright orange and white in order to comply with international aviation safety…

  • Mori Art Museum

    Mori Art Museum is one of Tokyo's leading spaces for contemporary art, taking up a whole floor at the top of Mori Tower. It has no permanent exhibition;…

    State Guest House, Akasaka Palace

    Check online for the opening schedule and somewhat complex admission details for this imperial palace and garden. Outside it's a dead ringer for London's…

  • 21_21 Design Sight

    An exhibition and discussion space dedicated to all forms of design, the 21_21 Design Sight is a beacon for local art enthusiasts, whether they be…

    Aoyama Reien

    The cherry-tree-lined paths of Japan’s first public cemetery are used by locals as shortcuts through the neighbourhood and as a place for picnics during…

    Hie-jinja

    Enshrining the deity of sacred Mt Hiei, northeast of Kyoto, this hilltop shrine has been the protector shrine of Edo-jō (Edo Castle), now the Imperial…

    Canada Garden

    Bring photo ID, sign in and take the escalator up to the entrance of the Canadian embassy, which is fronted by this stark and brilliant stone sculpture…

