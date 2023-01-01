Mori Art Museum is one of Tokyo's leading spaces for contemporary art, taking up a whole floor at the top of Mori Tower. It has no permanent exhibition; instead, large-scale, original shows introduce major local and global artists and movements. Past exhibitions have focused on the works of Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei and native son Murakami Takashi, as well as themes like AI, protest and urbanism. Unlike most museums, Mori Art Museum is open late.

Admission also includes entry to the three smaller galleries, which focus on artists from Japan and elsewhere in Asia: MAM Collection (for up-and-coming artists and special collaborations); MAM Screen (for video art) and MAM Research (for archival and scholarly exhibitions).