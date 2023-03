This is really a small mall, but many of the tenants are art galleries, including: Ota Fine Arts (www.otafinearts.com), Wako Works of Art (www.wako-art.jp) and Taro Nasu (www.taronasugallery.com), all of which handle a roster of Japanese and international contemporary artists; and London Gallery (www.londongallery.co.jp), which, confusingly, specialises in classical Japanese artworks. Galleries are closed in between exhibitions.