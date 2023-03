This three-storey building tucked on a backstreet near Roppongi Hills, is the shared location of three leading commercial galleries: Taka Ishii (www.takaishiigallery.com), ShugoArts (http://shugoarts.com) and Tomio Koyama Gallery (www.tomiokoyamagallery.com). Exhibitions cover a broad spectrum of Japanese contemporary art. Note that the galleries are closed in between exhibitions, and don't always coordinate show dates.