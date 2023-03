Mohri Garden is an Edo-style strolling garden, on the grounds of the Roppongi Hills mall, complete with meandering paths and a central pond. When juxtaposed with the gleaming towers, the garden creates a fascinating study of luxury then and now. Look for the cherry trees in spring.

A population of medaka (Japanese killifish) descended from ones born aboard a 1994 Space Shuttle Columbia mission live in the garden's pond.