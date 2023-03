From this 250m-high vantage point, on the 52nd floor of Mori Tower, you can see 360-degree views of the seemingly never-ending city. Admission is included in the entry price for Mori Art Museum, though you will pay the same fee to visit after the museum is closed. Weather permitting, you can also go out to the external rooftop Sky Deck (additional adult/child ¥500/300; 11am to 8pm) for al fresco views.