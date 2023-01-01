Roppongi Hills sets the standard for 21st-century real-estate developments in Tokyo. The centrepiece of the office, shopping, dining and entertainment complex is the 54-storey Mori Tower, home to the Mori Art Museum and theTokyo City View observatory. Scattered around are several public artworks, such as Louise Bourgeois’ giant, spiny Maman spider sculpture. There's also an Edo-style strolling garden, Mohri Garden.

The complex was designed by Jerde, a California-based, global pioneer of post-modern mall design. Japanese firm Maki and Associates did the Asahi TV building here.