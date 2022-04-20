Shibuya, the heart of Tokyo's youth culture, hits you over the head with its sheer presence: the continuous flow of people, the glowing video screens and the tangible buzz. All of this is summed up by its top attraction, Shibuya Crossing. It's a neighbourhood that is currently undergoing a massive transformation, evidenced by new developments like Shibuya Stream. A short train ride away, Shimo-Kitazawa offers an alternative vision of Tokyo: what it might look like if hippies – not bureaucrats – ran the city.