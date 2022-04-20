Â© Anthony Plummer 2007

Shibuya & Shimo-Kitazawa

Shibuya, the heart of Tokyo's youth culture, hits you over the head with its sheer presence: the continuous flow of people, the glowing video screens and the tangible buzz. All of this is summed up by its top attraction, Shibuya Crossing. It's a neighbourhood that is currently undergoing a massive transformation, evidenced by new developments like Shibuya Stream. A short train ride away, Shimo-Kitazawa offers an alternative vision of Tokyo: what it might look like if hippies – not bureaucrats – ran the city.

Explore Shibuya & Shimo-Kitazawa

  • Shibuya Crossing

    Rumoured to be the busiest intersection in the world (and definitely in Japan), Shibuya Crossing is like a giant beating heart, sending people in all…

  • Hachikō Statue

    Every evening, Akita dog Hachikō would go to Shibuya Station to greet his companion. It's a practice he kept up everyday for 10 years after the professor…

  • S

    Shibuya Sky

    From below, Shibuya Sky, the rooftop observatory atop Shibuya's newest tower, Shibuya Scramble Square, looks like one of those harrowing infinity pools –…

  • J

    Japan Folk Crafts Museum

    The mingei (folk crafts) movement was launched in the early 20th century to promote the works of artisans over cheaper, mass-produced goods. Central to…

  • S

    Shimo-Kitazawa

    The narrow streets of ‘Shimokita’, barely passable by cars, create a streetscape like a dollhouse version of Tokyo. It’s been a favourite haunt of…

  • T

    Toguri Museum of Art

    The Toguri Museum of Art has an excellent collection of Edo-era ceramics, displayed in informative, thematic exhibitions with English explanations – great…

  • S

    Shibuya Stream

    It's hard to imagine, but Shibuya Crossing actually sits on the confluence of two rivers: the Shibuya-gawa and the Uda-gawa, which were diverted…

  • M

    Myth of Tomorrow

    Okamoto Tarō's mural, Myth of Tomorrow (1967), was commissioned by a Mexican luxury hotel but went missing two years later. It finally turned up in 2003…

  • d

    d47 Museum

    Lifestyle brand D&Department combs the country for the platonic ideals of the utterly ordinary: the perfect broom, bottle opener or salt shaker (to name a…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Shibuya & Shimo-Kitazawa.

