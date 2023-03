The Toguri Museum of Art has an excellent collection of Edo-era ceramics, displayed in informative, thematic exhibitions with English explanations – great for getting to know the techniques involved in different styles and the symbolism behind the varied motifs.

The museum is in the residential Shōto neighbourhood, 1km from Shibuya Station. Head down the Kamiyama-chō shōtengai until the Kamiyama-chō Higashi (神山町東) intersection and then turn left; the museum will be on your right, after the bend.