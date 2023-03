Every evening, Akita dog Hachikō would go to Shibuya Station to greet his companion. It's a practice he kept up everyday for 10 years after the professor's death, and until his own. This small bronze statue in front of Shibuya Station (outside the eponymous Hachikō exit) was put up in honour of the dog's unwavering loyaly. (Hachikō was buried alongside the professor.)

The statue is a well known landmark and the surrounding plaza is Shibuya's de facto rendezvous point (and always full of people).