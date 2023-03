Deep underground, Tadao Ando's design for the Shibuya terminus of the city's newest subway line, the Fukutoshin Line, resembles a concrete space ship, or the fossil of an earlier civilisation.

You have to head into the ticket gates for the Fukutoshin Line (the same gates for the Tōkyū-Tōyoko Line) to enter the structure, but you can get a peek and see a cross-section of the design just outside the gates in the underground subway passages of Shibuya Station nearest exit 15.