It's hard to imagine, but Shibuya Crossing actually sits on the confluence of two rivers: the Shibuya-gawa and the Uda-gawa, which were diverted underground decades ago. Shibuya Stream, part of Shibuya's redevelopment, is a step towards bringing the city's waterways back. It's mostly a giant, glass multipurpose complex, but there's a lovely stretch of the newly liberated Shibuya-gawa flanked by terraces and some bars and restaurants.