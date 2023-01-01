The mingei (folk crafts) movement was launched in the early 20th century to promote the works of artisans over cheaper, mass-produced goods. Central to the mingei philosophy is yo no bi (beauty through use). The Japan Folk Crafts Museum houses a collection of some 17,000 examples of craftwork from around Japan, in a farmhouse-like building designed by one of the movement’s founders. Note that it closes between exhibitions (check the schedule online).

From Komaba-Tōdaima Station (two stops from Shibuya on the Keiō Inokashira line), walk with the train tracks on your left; when the road turns right (after about five minutes), the museum will be on your right.