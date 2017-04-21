Welcome to Kyūshū
Today, burgeoning Fukuoka is a multicultural metropolis. In sweet, picturesque Nagasaki, tragedy contrasts with a colourful trading history. Kumamoto's castle is one of Japan's finest, and the volcanic Aso caldera is the world's largest (note that both were heavily damaged in earthquakes in 2016). Saga Prefecture boasts three legendary pottery centres. Steam pours from the earth in Beppu, Miyazaki's Nichinan coast boasts vistas, monkeys and Japan's best surfing, while Kagoshima, heart of the Meiji Restoration, smoulders – literally – with active volcanoes. Peppered throughout are relaxing hot-spring towns, trekking trails and family-friendly fun.
Private Full-Day Fukuoka Custom Tour by Chartered Vehicle
This is a private tour by a chartered vehicle. Using this service, you can charter your vehicle taxi, van, or bus, whichever is most suitable for your group and visit many attractive sightseeing spots. You don't have to hurry for other tourists, as this tour is only for your group.Tour route is flexible and can be arranged upon your request.Recommended sites: Dazaifu Tenmangu Shrine - Located outside of Fukuoka City and is Considered as the god of knowledge and the god of calligraphy because Sugawara Michizane, the great poet, scholar and politician of the Heian period of Jan is sacrificed here. A lot of parents visit here praying for the success of their children in passing the University entrance examination. Canal City - Large shopping and entertainment complex, calling itself a "city within the city". Attractions include about 250 shops, cafes and restaurants, a theater, game center, cinemas, two hotels and a canal running through the complex. Fukuoka Tower - Standing 234 meters tall, Fukuoka Tower is far and away the city's highest building. An observation deck is located at 123 meters from where visitors can get a good look of the surrounding city and Hakata Bay.
Private Airport Transfer: Between Fukuoka Airport (FUK) and Fukuoka Hotels
Avoid the last minute hassle of a taxi and simply arrange your private transfer prior to your trip. An experienced driver will meet you at the Fukuoka International Airport exit or your hotel lobby and take you to your designated destination. With this transfer service, you can forget about carrying your luggage with you in a country that you are not familiar with. Even if you are traveling with a large group, there is no need to hassle with carrying everything with you as you can simply put everything into the car. There is no need to go looking for a large taxi at the Fukuoka International Airport or hotel to accommodate you. This transfer service can cover any size group from a single traveler to a group of 35 people. There are several car types in order to match your group size. You will have a comfortable and safe trip to or from the airport in Fukuoka.
Kunisaki Peninsula 2 Days Tour: into a world of religion and history
What is Kunisaki peninsula?Kunisaki Peninsula is an isolated mountainous region deep in rural Kyushu, the southernmost of Japanâs four main islands. It is known as sacred place where ascetic Buddhist monks trained to attain spiritual enlightenment.The landscape shaped by volcanoes, such as Futago-san Mountain located in the centre of the peninsula , the area is rich in natural resources such as andesite and tuff.As a result, you will find Fudo Myo-o carved in cliffs and rocks in river and also stone statues of Nio around the area. It is said that 80% of stone statues of Nio is found in Kunisaki Peninsula. Apart from status of Nio, thanks to unique local religious culture, you will also find various Buddhism statues in many different expressions, in anger, modesty, humorous and so on.Itinerary [Day 1] 8:32am Depart from Hakata station move to Usa station by bullet train and express. - Meet the guide at Usa station. Ticket will be handed in advance.Please be careful not to miss the specified train. Usa Jingu (60mins) - It is known as the birthplace of syncretization of Shinto and Buddhism. Shittoui experience (40mins) - Shittoui is the rush known as the material for Tatami mat. -Experience the production of rush products. Â Lunch time (60mins) - Lunch is not included. Futago temple (70mins) - See the famous stone statue of Nio - See the GOMADAKI(a buddism fire celemony with burning wood sticks) Gotsuji-fudoson (70mins) - Superb view from the summit of Mt.Fudo. Shojoko-temple ( 30mins) - The temple with Torii Matama coast and Kaimon hot spring ( 60mins) - Panoramic sunset view from the coast. - Enjoy reserved private hot spring. Stay at the inn Yugennoyado (1night) - Dinner and breakfast is included. [Day 2] Farm work experience (30mins) Fuki-Temple (40mins) - Zen meditation at the temple. Onie history museum and Kawanaka-Fudo,Tennen-temple ( 60mins) - Watching the movie about the traditional festival. Lunch time (60mins) - Lunch is not included. Asahi-kannon and Yuuhi-kannon (10mins) - Look down the panoramic landscape of Tashibuno-sho (UNESCO Future heritage) Maki-oodo and Kumano-magaibutsu (80mins) - Visit the historically valuable Buddha statues. 4:49pm Back to Hakata station - Tour ends at the Usa station. - Move to Hakata on your own.
Private Full-Day Nagasaki Tour by Public Transport
After a morning pickup from your hotel, make your way to Dejima, built in the 17th century to constrain foreign traders as part of the Edo-era sakoku (a self-imposed isolationist policy). During the Edo period, the government banished all foreigners from Japan, but Dejima was an exception, opened to the world as a Dutch trading post on a fan-shaped, man-made island in Nagasaki port.Take a look at the Catholic Ōura Church from outside. Then, head to Oranda-zaka, also known as the Dutch Slope for its pleasant hillside flagstone streets that were settled by Dutch merchants in the late 19th century. You’ll also see the western-style house at Higashi-Yamate 12.Admire the Meganebashi (Megane Bridge) over Nakashima River after a visit to Glover Garden. Built for a Scottish merchant in the 19th century, the park contains the oldest existing western-style house in Japan. The structure is often called the Madame Butterfly House for its resemblance to Puccini’s opera.Continue to Nagasaki Peace Park, which was built to commemorate the atomic bombing of the city on August 9, 1945. See the adjacent Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum near the center of the historic event. Then, finish with a 5pm drop-off at your hotel or another Nagasaki location of your choice. Read the Itinerary for approximate timings through the day.
Visit Gunkanjima isladnd, the Battleship island, in Nagasaki
What is Gunkanjima?“Gunkanjima” is known as the “Battleship island” located in Nagasaki prefecture. The shape of the island resembles a Japanese battleship. Here, you can observe the crumbling aftermath of heavy modernisation during industrialisation in Japan. Coal was once plentiful in this island, and many mining facilities were established during the Showa period, most notably Mitsubishi Corporation. Coal production sustained Japan’s economy for years, as corporations sent more and more workers and their families over to the island. Both the mining facilities and settlement in this small 15-acre island increasingly grew and became so densely packed as families were forced in very narrow settlements. There were 5,259 people living on the island in 1959, exceeding the population density of Tokyo by 9 times! The ruins of modernist architecture at that time is really fascinating to observe, such as the uniform and rational high-rise apartment blocks that were left to rot one after another, and the towering concrete sea wall that surrounded the island. These high-rise buildings and the surrounding sea wall resembled a Japanese battleship called “Tosa”, which is why the island has the nickname Battleship island. In addition to the residencies, many urban facilities were also built such as movie theaters, restaurants, hospitals, and entertainment venues. However, petroleum eventually replaced coal in supplying the country’s energy needs, and the coal industry abruptly came to halt in 1974. Many workers and inhabitants quickly abandoned the island, often leaving their possessions behind, thus you can see some material goods and artefacts that were left over in the buildings. One can really feel the mysterious atmosphere and sense the feeling of entrapment by looking at the crumbling ruins of the strangely identical architecture. You are able to look back through time at this mysterious island which once served to represent modernisation and growth in Japan but at the same time introduced new restrictive and disciplinary behaviour influenced by infrastructural forms. What is unique about this island is that it has been untouched for decades, leaving innate processes in nature to take over the concrete architecture, creating a juxtaposition of nature and artificial structures. This is indeed both beautiful and peculiar in many ways. In recent years, many films have been filmed on this island, such as Skyfall James Bond, as well as the popular anime series Attack on Titan. There has been an increasing number of visitors too now that the island restriction ban has been lifted. It is now also recognized as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site as a “Meiji Industrial Revolution Site”.
Private Nagasaki Custom Full-Day Tour by Chartered Vehicle
This is a private tour by a chartered vehicle. Using this service, you can charter your vehicle Limousine, Van, or Bus which is most suitable for your group and visit many attractive sightseeing spots. You don't have to hurry for any other tourist. This tour is only for your group!Tour route is flexible and can be arranged upon your request.Recommended sites:- Nagasaki Peace ParkNagasaki Peace Park was built near the epicenter of the atomic bomb explosion that devastated the city on August 9, 1945. It was made to pass down the painful story of the damages caused by the bombing and to pray for peace to prevail on earth.- DejimaWhen the Dutch trading posts in Hirado were moved to Dejima under the orders of the Edo Shogunate in 1641, the residents of this island changed from Portuguese to Dutch. Dejima turned into a port for Dutch ships and for over 200 years since then, it played the role of Japan’s only gateway to the world.- Glover GardenGlover Garden is an open air museum, exhibiting mansions of former Western residents of Nagasaki. It is located on the hill where Western merchants settled down after the end of Japan's era of seclusion in the second half of the 19th century.