Kumamoto (熊本) is deeply proud of its greatest landmark, Kumamoto-jō, the castle around which the city radiates. Even though the castle suffered significant damage in the April 2016 earthquake, it remains a focal point of the city. There's a lively and tempting collection of restaurants, bars and shops in the busy arcades east of the castle.

  • Japan, Kumamoto Prefecture, Kumamoto Castle, low angle view

    Kumamoto-jō

    Dominating the skyline, Kumamoto's robust castle is one of Japan's best, built in 1601–07 by daimyō Katō Kiyomasa, whose likeness is inescapable around…

  • Suizenji-jōjuen

    Suizenji-jōjuen

    Southeast of the city centre, this photogenic lakeside garden was built between 1636 and 1716 for the ruling Hosokawa clan. The main path represents the…

  • Honmyō-ji

    Honmyō-ji

    On the grounds of this sprawling hillside temple complex northwest of the castle, 176 steps lined with hundreds of lanterns lead to the mausoleum of Katō…

  • Wakuwaku-za

    Wakuwaku-za

    This family-friendly museum presents the history of Kumamoto and the castle from many angles, from the 10-minute video with English subtitles explaining…

  • Sōseki Memorial Hall

    Sōseki Memorial Hall

    Meiji-era novelist Natsume Sōseki (1867–1916) is honoured at the pretty 1870s home where he lived during his four years teaching English in Kumamoto. The…

  • Shimada Museum of Arts

    Shimada Museum of Arts

    Through the winding backstreets south of Honmyō-ji (about 20 minutes on foot), this quiet museum displays the calligraphy and scrolls of Miyamoto Musashi …

  • Former Hosokawa Gyōbutei

    Former Hosokawa Gyōbutei

    Northwest of the castle, down paths of immaculately raked gravel, are the large villa and garden built for the Hosokawa clan. Inside the villa are…

