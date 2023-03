On the grounds of this sprawling hillside temple complex northwest of the castle, 176 steps lined with hundreds of lanterns lead to the mausoleum of Katō Kiyomasa (加藤清正公の墓; 1562–1611), daimyō and architect of Kumamoto-jō. The mausoleum was designed at the same height as the castle's tenshūkaku (central tower). A treasure house exhibits Kiyomasa's crown and other personal items.