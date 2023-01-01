Kamishikimi-Kumanoimasu-jinja

This gorgeous hilltop shrine and 'power spot' was pretty much left alone until it became the model for the set of the popular 2011 anime film Hotarubi no Mori e. It's easy to see why directors chose it. You ascend the approximately 230 (some uneven) steps along a lantern-lined path through an old-growth cedar forest to the main shrine. Continuing uphill (phew!), you eventually reach the ridge and a massive natural stone formation, with an opening (to heaven?) peeking through.

The shrine is about 6km from central Takamori, along Rte 265. Look for the post office across from the base of the stairs and a car park shortly thereafter.