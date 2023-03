This old-school museum has exhibits and dioramas about Aso, volcanos in general and the sometimes fraught relationship locals have with the volcano system. A free English-language audio guide describes the exhibits, video on a parabolic screen tells the story of the caldera's creation some 19,000 years ago, and you can see a real-time video feed from inside Naka-dake crater. Other exhibits cover the flora, fauna and customs of the region.