Suizenji-jōjuen

Southeast of the city centre, this photogenic lakeside garden was built between 1636 and 1716 for the ruling Hosokawa clan. The main path represents the 53 stations of the Tōkaidō (the feudal road that linked Tokyo and Kyoto). The miniature Mt Fuji is instantly recognisable, though much of the rest of the analogy is often lost in translation. Still, it's a lovely walk through groves of palms and hydrangeas and to a large Shintō shrine.

During the 2016 earthquakes the garden's pond drained and groundskeepers hand-carried the many carp to safety tanks, replacing them after the pond refilled.

A 'yukata experience' offers visitors the chance to dress in period costume and take a photo for ¥2596, including park admission.