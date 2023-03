Dedicated to the 12 gods of the mountain, this shrine, including its revered gate, suffered severe damage in the 2016 earthquakes; photos show the scale of the destruction. Some of the buildings are being gradually repaired and will reopen when rebuilt, but full completion isn't expected until 2030. People still come for the drinking water, which is so delicious that visitors fill canteens to take home.

The shrine is a 1.3km walk north of JR Miyaji Station.