Meiji-era novelist Natsume Sōseki (1867–1916) is honoured at the pretty 1870s home where he lived during his four years teaching English in Kumamoto. The home has some fine architectural details, and in the garden you can stroll in the master's footsteps. It's about a 100m walk west of the river, Tsuboi-gawa. The building was closed at research time due to earthquake damage and not expected to reopen until 2021.