Honmaru Palace

Kumamoto

The 2008 reconstruction of the Honmaru Palace fairly gleams with fresh wood and gold-leaf paintings, particularly in the Sho-kun-no-ma receiving room. Unfortunately, the building was closed at research time due to earthquake reconstruction.

  • Japan, Kumamoto Prefecture, Kumamoto Castle, low angle view

    Kumamoto-jō

    0.06 MILES

    Dominating the skyline, Kumamoto's robust castle is one of Japan's best, built in 1601–07 by daimyō Katō Kiyomasa, whose likeness is inescapable around…

  • Naka-dake Crater

    Naka-dake Crater

    22.72 MILES

    Naka-dake (1506m) is Aso's active volcano – very active in recent years, with fatal eruptions in 1958 and 1979, and other significant eruptions in 1989,…

  • Shimabara Castle, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan, Low Angle View

    Shimabara-jō

    19.71 MILES

    This hilltop castle was ruled mostly by the Matsudaira clan from the 1660s and played a part in the Shimabara Rebellion. It was rebuilt in 1964. As well…

  • Suizenji-jōjuen

    Suizenji-jōjuen

    1.97 MILES

    Southeast of the city centre, this photogenic lakeside garden was built between 1636 and 1716 for the ruling Hosokawa clan. The main path represents the…

  • Samurai Houses

    Samurai Houses

    19.93 MILES

    In the Teppō-machi area, northwest of the castle, are buke yashiki (samurai residences) set along a pretty, 450m-long gravel road with a stream down the…

  • Kamishikimi-Kumanoimasu-jinja

    Kamishikimi-Kumanoimasu-jinja

    26.59 MILES

    This gorgeous hilltop shrine and 'power spot' was pretty much left alone until it became the model for the set of the popular 2011 anime film Hotarubi no…

  • Gojū-shūnen Hiroba

    Gojū-shūnen Hiroba

    26.17 MILES

    In the centre of Unzen village and at the base of the jigoku (literally 'hells'; boiling mineral hot springs), this plaza commemorating the national park…

  • Wakuwaku-za

    Wakuwaku-za

    0.17 MILES

    This family-friendly museum presents the history of Kumamoto and the castle from many angles, from the 10-minute video with English subtitles explaining…

