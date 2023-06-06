Beppu

You don't have to look far in Beppu (別府) to see the reason for its popularity: steam rising from vents in the earth means there are onsen-bathing opportunities galore. Beppu is by turns quaint and touristy, modern and traditional, solid and rickety, but the charm of this hilly, hospitable city grows on visitors as sure as the waters are balmy. Winter visitors get the seasonal treat of seeing the entire town filled with warm escaping steam.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Beppu Traditional Bamboo Crafts Centre

    Beppu Traditional Bamboo Crafts Centre

    Beppu

    You may be blown away by the versatility of bamboo, which grows copiously in the Beppu region. In the ground-floor gallery, intricate, refined pieces span…

  • Onsen Hells

    Onsen Hells

    Beppu

    Beppu's most-hyped attraction is the jigoku meguri ('hell circuit'; groups of boiling hot springs), where waters bubble forth from below the ground with…

  • Yama Jigoku

    Yama Jigoku

    Beppu

    Yama is not included in the onsen meguri ticket and must be visited separately. A variety of animals are kept here in enclosures that look uncomfortably…

  • Chi-no-ike Jigoku

    Chi-no-ike Jigoku

    Beppu

    Chi-no-ike is named for its photogenic waters, said to be red like blood (chi). The colour comes from iron oxide and magnesium oxide. This is said to be…

  • Oni-yama Jigoku

    Oni-yama Jigoku

    Beppu

    Oni-yama is especially known for the 80-plus crocodiles that have been bred here since the Taishō period (1912–26). It's one of the Kannawa group's jigoku…

  • Shira-ike Jigoku

    Shira-ike Jigoku

    Beppu

    One of the Kannawa group's hells, Shira-ike has blue-white water and a Japanese garden. It tends to be the quietest of the neighbourhood's jigoku (hells;…

  • Umi Jigoku

    Umi Jigoku

    Beppu

    Umi is a steamy blue due to iron oxide in its 98°C water. It's said to be about 200m down to the source. One of the Kannawa group's jigoku (hells; boiling…

  • Kamado Jigoku

    Kamado Jigoku

    Beppu

    So named because it was once used for cooking (kamado means stove in Japanese). One of the Kannawa group's jigoku (hells; boiling hot springs).

Hotels

Experience rural life in Japan’s Oita Prefecture with these tranquil farm stays

Sep 3, 2019 • 2 min read

