Beppu Traditional Bamboo Crafts Centre

You may be blown away by the versatility of bamboo, which grows copiously in the Beppu region. In the ground-floor gallery, intricate, refined pieces span workers' baskets to museum-quality art, made by Edo-period artisans and modern masters. Upstairs, try crafting bamboo yourself (from ¥400, depending on the complexity of the item), with a reservation at least a week ahead. A new, modernist-minimalist shop and cafe sells bamboo toys, tableware, baskets and handbags, priced from inexpensive to head-spinning.

From Beppu Station, take bus 22 or 25 to Takezaiku-densankan-mae or bus 1 to Minami-baru (about 200m away).