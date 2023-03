These thousand-year-old stone Buddhas lie just outside Usuki. Four clusters comprising 60-plus images (59 are designated National Treasures) lie in a series of niches in a ravine. They're largely made of lava rock from Aso-san. Some are complete statues, whereas others have only the heads remaining. It's truly a spiritual place if it's uncrowded, although some of the magic can be lost in the touristy ambience just outside.

Nearby is a lovely lotus pond (free).