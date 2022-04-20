The attraction at Wat Traimit is undoubtedly the impressive 3m-tall, 5.5-tonne, solid-gold Buddha image, which gleams like, well, gold. Sculpted in the…
Chinatown
Although many generations removed from the motherland, Bangkok’s Chinatown could be a parallel-universe cousin of any Chinese city. The streets are crammed with bird's-nest restaurants, gaudy gold and jade shops, and flashing neon signs in Chinese characters. It’s Bangkok’s most hectic neighbourhood, where half the fun is getting completely lost.
Wat Traimit (Golden Buddha)
The attraction at Wat Traimit is undoubtedly the impressive 3m-tall, 5.5-tonne, solid-gold Buddha image, which gleams like, well, gold. Sculpted in the…
Talat Mai
With some two centuries of commerce under its belt, New Market is no longer an entirely accurate name for this strip of commerce. Regardless, this is…
Talat Noi
This microcosm of soi (lane) life is named after a small (nói) market (đà·làht) that sets up between Soi 22 and Soi 20, along the atmospheric Soi Wanit…
Church of Santa Cruz
Centuries before Sukhumvit became Bangkok's international district, the Portuguese claimed fa·ràng (Western) supremacy on a riverside plot of land given…
Flower Market
In 2016, as part of a cleaning drive, Bangkok's famous and formerly streetside flower market – also called Pak Khlong Talat – was moved indoors. Within…
Wat Mangkon Kamalawat
Clouds of incense and the sounds of chanting form the backdrop at this Chinese-style Mahayana Buddhist temple. Surrounding the temple are vendors selling…
Holy Rosary Church
When a Portuguese contingent moved across the river to the present-day Talat Noi area of Chinatown in 1787, they were given this piece of land and built…
Hua Lamphong Train Station
Located at the southeastern edge of Chinatown, Bangkok’s main train station was built by Dutch architects and engineers between 1910 and 1916. It was…
Sampeng Lane
Soi Wanit 1 – colloquially known as Sampeng Lane – is a narrow artery running parallel to Th Yaowarat and bisecting the commercial areas of Chinatown and…
