Welcome to Tiger Leaping Gorge
One of the deepest gorges in the world, it measures 16km long and is a giddy 3900m from the waters of the Jīnshā River (Jīnshā Jiāng) to the snowcapped mountains of Hābā Shān (Hābā Mountain) to the west and Yùlóng Xuěshān to the east, and, despite the odd danger, it’s gorgeous almost every single step of the way.
Private Highlight of Lijiang Day Trip
In the morning, you will be picked up from your centrally located hotel in Lijiang at 8am. It will take about 60km from Lijiang to First Bend on the Yangtze River. It has the amazing gorge scenery, and the Iron Chain Bridge in the Stone Drum town. The village of Stone Drum got its name from a large, cylindrical, marble tablet shaped like a drum. The scenery is magnificent as the road running through the Lijiang valley which is filled with wheat fields and drying haystacks.After that ,you`ll enjoy an authentic Chinese lunch in the restaurant. Continue to drive another 40 km and you will arrive Tiger Leaping Gorge, the deepest gorge in the world. With 34 rapids of the Yangtze River, it is called the Jinsha, it is because there is rumor to say that you are able to find gold in the river. In the upper part of Tiger Leaping Gorge, you can walk about 2.6km to Tiger Leaping Rock. It is a nice walking along the Jinsha River and Marble trail, the view is breathtaking. In the afternoon, you will head to Black Dragon Pond Park and Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture. Black Dragon Pond Park is a famous pond in the scenic Jade Spring Park (Yu Quan Gong Yuan) located at the foot of Elephant Hill, a short walk north of the Old Town of Lijiang in Yunnan province, China. It was built in 1737 during the Qing dynasty and offers a spectacular view of the region's tallest mountain, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, over its white marble bridge. At the Museum of Naxi Dongba Culture, you can learn Naxi pictograph character and explore the rich Naxi minority culture in the museum. If you want, you can also attend the Naxi Orchestral and Show in Dongba Palace(at your own expense). Your tour will end by dropping you off at your centrally located hotel in Lijiang.
4 Days Shangri-La Circle Tour and Three Parallel Rivers Adventure Start from Shangrila
Day 1 - Shangri La - DeqinOur driver and tour guide will pick you up at 8am from your hotel, drive 6 to 7 hours to Deqin County (3400m altitude) which is 187km away from Zhongdian through Baimang Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, you will be able to view Baimang Snow Mountain if the weather is clear, pass the top part of today at 4292m altitude at 156km. After traversing mountain ranges, you will make a short stop and have lunch at Benzilan town, take some shots on the first bend of Jinsha(Yangtze) River, Dongzhulin monastery and Baima (white horse) Snow Mountain. The view along the way is fantastic with different kinds of trees, streams down the valley, prayer flags and stupas, and Tibetan villages.Stay at Feilaisi(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 2 - Feilaisi-Meili Snow Mountain-CizhongEnjoy the sunrise view of Meili Snow Mountain, visit Mekong Grand Canyon between Baima Snow Mountain and Meili Snow Mountain; trek 2 hours to visit Mingyong Glaciers and Mingyong Village.After lunch,drive to Cizhong Village and visit Cizhong Catholic Church.Stay at Cizhong Village(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 3 - Cizhong-Weixi-TachengDrive to Tacheng and visit Tacheng National Snub-nosed Monkey Park and Lisu ethnic villages.Stay at Tacheng Town(Note: hotel will be managed by yourselves).Day 4 - Tacheng-Shigu-Tiger Leaping Gorge-LijiangDrive along the Yangtze River to Shigu Old Town, visit the First Bend of Yangtze River;Drive to visit Tiger Leaping Gorge;Drive to Lijiang.Drop you to Lijiang Airport. Service ends.
Private trip to the First Bend of the Yangtze River Ancient Town Shigu and Tiger Leaping Gorge from Lijiang
Tour Guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel at 8am after your eat breakfast, then drive around 1.5 hours for the first stop: The First Bend of Yangtze River: The Yangtze River Bend, as its name denotes, is the spot where the south running river suddenly turns northward due to changes in the shape of the nearby mountain ranges which form a mammoth V shape at this spot. The second sport is Town Shigu. Town Shigu is one of the most famous ancient town at the river bank of the upper reaches of Yangtze River. As there is a drum-shaped stone tablet carved with white marble, hence the source for name of the town. The diameter of the stone tablet is 1.5 m and the thickness is 0.7 m. It is said that if the society is unrest, the drum will go crazy, but when the society is peaceful again, the drum will close. Lunch time, you might enjoy your food at local restaurants. After lunch, you will visit Tiger Leaping Gorge, which is one of deepest gorge in the world, you might feel the power of nature, we spend 1 hour in Tiger Leaping Gorge and drive 1.5 hours back to Lijiang for your hotel.
8 Days Classic Tour to visit most famous Cities of Kunming Dali Lijiang and Shangri-La
Day 1: KunmingThe tour guide and driver will pick you up from Kunming airport then take you to visit Yunnan Provincial Museum to know Yunnan's history and the rich ethnic culture.Day 2: Kunming - Stone Forest - DaliAfter pick up from your hotel you will be served with freshly brewed tea at the Yunnan Puer Tea Ceremony. Later on you head to the Stone forest also known as the "First Wonder Under Heaven" UNESCO listed in 2007. Get delighted by this magical, mystical place where culture, legend, and natural history share the stage with limestone rock formations. You will then be served with a local authentic lunch then afterwards head to the train station to catch the first class over night soft sleeper train to Dali.Day 3: DaliArrive in Dali in the early morning where the local guide and driver meet you and take you for breakfast at first. Enjoy the beautiful view from the outside of three pagodas then go ahead and check in the hotel and have a rest. In the afternoon we visit the spectacular Dali Old Town sandwiched between Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake. This will then be followed by hotel drop off.Day 4: Dali - LijiangXizhou village is your first stop on this day after hotel pick up where you will be treated with a genuine tea ceremony of local Bai ethnic group along with a song and dance performance.Afterwards we head to Erhai for a lake cruise then have a local lunch before we take a relaxed and comfortable drive to Lijiang. Check in the hotel upon arrival.Day 5: LijiangVisit the famous Black Dragon Pond after hotel pick up at first then move to the beautiful Dongba Museum which presents the different aspects of its rich and complex culture through a range of exhibits, including a scroll depicting the progression of the soul and various altars and paintings. Stop for lunch the visit the tranquil Jade Water Village and ride a horse on the green meadow before hotel drop off.Day 6: Lijiang - Tiger Leaping Gorge - Shangri-laEnjoy a relaxed drive to Shangri-la after hotel pick up then visit the Tiger Leaping Gorge en route. From Tiger Leaping Gorge, it takes another 105km and about 2.5 hours’ drive, you will be taken to Shangri-la.You will have a local lunch on ways to Shangri-la. Overnight: Shangri-laDay 7: Shangri-Lapick you up from hotel. You will be driven to Songzanlin Lamasery. Songzanlin Lamasery is regarded as little Potala Palace of Tibet . Another 15 miuntes’ drive, you will be taken to Baiji Temple.After lunch, you will be taken to Napahai Lake in 15 minutes’ drive. Napahai Lake is a highland lake. The visiting time is one hour. Overnight: Shangri-LaDay 8: Shangri-la (Departure)You will be send to Shangri-la airport by. From airport, driver and tour guide will say farewell to you .
Full-Day Private Trip: Marvelous Gorge Sightseeing and Photo-Taking From Lijiang
Meet your local guide at 8:30 from your hotel lobby, aboard the comfortable air-conditioned vehicle with experienced chauffeur to start the full-day sightseeing. Located about 100 kilometers northwest of Lijiang Old Town, the famous Tiger Leaping Gorge is one of the deepest gorges in the world. An ancient legend says that a tiger used the large rock at the gorge's narrowest section as its stepping stone so it could leap across from one side to the other, which is how the place got its name. This is a great sightseeing stop with enormous photo opportunities, get your camera ready and prepare to be astonished. Continue to visit the First Bend of the Yangtze River with imposing gorge scenery, where one of the tributaries of the Yangtze River, the Jinsha River (Golden Sand River), runs ahead to the Hengduan Mountain Range and suddenly turns to the northeast when meeting a cliff in the Stone Drum Town, forming a large U-shape bend. You will then visit the Iron Chain Bridge in the Stone Drum Town which got its name from a large, cylindrical, marble tablet shaped into a drum. Afterwards, enjoy comfortable transfer back to your hotel to conclude the trip.
7 Days Yunnan Charming Old Town Tour
Day 1: Kunming - Dali In the morning, your driver will pick you up at your hotel in Kunming and drive you to Dali; you’ll meet your Dali tour guide upon your arrival. After resting for a while, you will proceed to explore the old history of this famous Dali Old Town. Optional today is a cruise on Erhai Lake from where you can enjoy the green Cangshan Mountain and the Three Pagodas from far as well as lots of birds flying over the lake. Then head to Jinsuo Island. In the evening, you can enjoy your free time in the Old Town.Day 2: Dali - ShaxiOn the next morning we take you to visit Zhoucheng. Visit Bai-style traditional architectural courtyards, taste their fragrant Three-Course Tea and discover their distinctive culture. After lunch, you will drive to Shaxi with the beautiful farmlands and ethnic villages on the way. First of all, you will take a visit to Shibao Mountain for a short hiking, Drive to Shaxi and check in your hotel.Then,enjoy your afternoon.Day 3: ShaxiToday, you will hike with your tour guide and experience the ancient Tea and Horse Trading Route. We will hike along the village of Maping Guan, an extraordinary holdover from the old Horse and Trade period.Then you will come back to Sideng Market, you can relax and take your leisure time in this quiet town.Day 4: Shaxi - Shangri-LaAfter a tasty local breakfast, say goodbye to your Dali tour guide. Your driver will take you to Tiger Leaping Gorge where your next tour guide will already await you. The guide will first take you to visit gorge; After that get driven to Shangri-La; take a visit to the Songzanlin Monastery, the largest Tibetan monastery in Yunnan. Day 5: Shangri-La - LijiangIn the morning, we visit Dukezong Tibetan Ancient Town and climb up to the top of Tortoise Hill (Gui Shan), After that, we visit a Tibetan family. After lunch, say goodbye to your Shangri-La tour guide and drive back south to Lijiang. On the way, we stop over at the First Bend of the Yangtze River with imposing gorge scenery. Meet your Lijiang tour guide at your Lijiang hotel.Day 6: LijiangIn the morning, visit the Black Dragon Pool and Dongba Museum to explore the rich Naxi minority culture. Then take a visit to the Jade Lake Village. It situated at the foot of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. You'll stroll through this quiet village and experience the local people’s life. After lunch, we pay a visit to a local Naxi family in Baisha and visit the Baisha Mural afterwards. Day 7: DepartureThe last day of the tour has come. Enjoy your free time in Lijiang's Old Town during the morning. Your driver and tour guide will drop you off at the airport or train station from where you can approach your next destination