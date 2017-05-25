7 Days Yunnan Charming Old Town Tour

Day 1: Kunming - Dali In the morning, your driver will pick you up at your hotel in Kunming and drive you to Dali; you’ll meet your Dali tour guide upon your arrival. After resting for a while, you will proceed to explore the old history of this famous Dali Old Town. Optional today is a cruise on Erhai Lake from where you can enjoy the green Cangshan Mountain and the Three Pagodas from far as well as lots of birds flying over the lake. Then head to Jinsuo Island. In the evening, you can enjoy your free time in the Old Town.Day 2: Dali - ShaxiOn the next morning we take you to visit Zhoucheng. Visit Bai-style traditional architectural courtyards, taste their fragrant Three-Course Tea and discover their distinctive culture. After lunch, you will drive to Shaxi with the beautiful farmlands and ethnic villages on the way. First of all, you will take a visit to Shibao Mountain for a short hiking, Drive to Shaxi and check in your hotel.Then,enjoy your afternoon.Day 3: ShaxiToday, you will hike with your tour guide and experience the ancient Tea and Horse Trading Route. We will hike along the village of Maping Guan, an extraordinary holdover from the old Horse and Trade period.Then you will come back to Sideng Market, you can relax and take your leisure time in this quiet town.Day 4: Shaxi - Shangri-LaAfter a tasty local breakfast, say goodbye to your Dali tour guide. Your driver will take you to Tiger Leaping Gorge where your next tour guide will already await you. The guide will first take you to visit gorge; After that get driven to Shangri-La; take a visit to the Songzanlin Monastery, the largest Tibetan monastery in Yunnan. Day 5: Shangri-La - LijiangIn the morning, we visit Dukezong Tibetan Ancient Town and climb up to the top of Tortoise Hill (Gui Shan), After that, we visit a Tibetan family. After lunch, say goodbye to your Shangri-La tour guide and drive back south to Lijiang. On the way, we stop over at the First Bend of the Yangtze River with imposing gorge scenery. Meet your Lijiang tour guide at your Lijiang hotel.Day 6: LijiangIn the morning, visit the Black Dragon Pool and Dongba Museum to explore the rich Naxi minority culture. Then take a visit to the Jade Lake Village. It situated at the foot of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. You'll stroll through this quiet village and experience the local people’s life. After lunch, we pay a visit to a local Naxi family in Baisha and visit the Baisha Mural afterwards. Day 7: DepartureThe last day of the tour has come. Enjoy your free time in Lijiang's Old Town during the morning. Your driver and tour guide will drop you off at the airport or train station from where you can approach your next destination