Private Tour: Full Day Center Penang Island Tour

Our tour guide will pick you up around 9am from your hotel lobby head to Wat Chayamangkalaram, located at George Town. The Reclining Buddha Temple is also known as the Sleeping Buddha by the locals. Behind the Reclining Buddha, you can see there are many niches, containing the ashes of devotees. There is also a small Thai village and Thai cemetery just behind the temple. We will spend some time here to appreciate this beautiful temple and peaceful atmosphere before proceed to Dhammikarama Burmese Buddhist Temple. Dhammikarama Burmese Buddhist Temple, the first Buddhist temple in Penang, built in 1805. There's a series of panel paintings on the life of the Buddha lining the walkways, the characters dressed in typical Burmese costume, while inside typically round-eyed, serene-faced Burmese Buddha statues stare out at worshipers.Next, we proceed to Penang Botanical Garden, also known as the Waterfall Gardens because of the cascading waterfall nearby. Many visitors and locals visit the garden to escape the heat of the busy city and enjoy walks or relax in the tranquil gardens. Then, enjoy a delicious local Nasi Kandar at hawker center.After lunch, we continue our day tour to Penang Hill. Upon arrival, you will take a funicular train up to the hill top and get a bird eye view of Penang Island. Habitat is located next to the Hindu temple and we strongly recommend you go there and look carefully for the breathtaking views. Once we return back to the ground, we visit to Ayer Itam Market to experience the local lifestyle or buy some souvenir. If time permitting, stop at the hawker stall for famous Penang Assam Laksa (at your own expenses).We visit Kek Lok Si Temple, you will see the 36.5 meter high bronze statue of Kuan Yin (Guanyin), the Goddess of Mercy. After spending some time walking around the Kuan Yin statue, you can take the road to walk down towards the pagoda, which is officially known as Bon Po Thar. Be amazed with the Kek Lok Si Pagoda as how it was built. The base of the pagoda was built in a Chinese style, the center part is Thai and top part is Burmese. Take some beautiful photos, enjoy the peaceful and calm atmosphere with cool breeze before we head down to the ground.We will then head back to George Town and visit Penang Glass Museum. You will see various glass making processes or buy some souvenir made from glass. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely with a wonderful experience in Penang.