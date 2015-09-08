Welcome to George Town
The time-worn shophouses of the Unesco World Heritage Zone will likely spark a desire in some visitors to move straight to Pulau Penang's most attractive city. Even more impressive is the movie set–like mishmash of Chinese temples in Little India, mosques in Chinatown, and Western-style skyscrapers and shopping complexes gleaming high above British Raj–era architecture.
The eclectic jumble makes this a city that rewards explorers. Get lost in the maze of chaotic streets and narrow lanes, past shrines decorated with strings of paper lanterns and fragrant shops selling Indian spices; or enjoy George Town's burgeoning street-art scene, its modern cafes and fun bars.
Half-Day George Town History Private Tour
Meet a driver at your hotel in the George Town area for 9am or 2pm departure, then travel to the first stop of the day, the Clan Jetties on George Town's waterfront. You'll see traditional stilt houses built out over the water, and learn about the living heritage of the Chew Clan.Visit the Pinang Peranakan Mansion, the former house of a Chinese Captain, and see a remarkable collection of memorabilia and artifacts. Continue to Khoo Kongsi, one of the grandest temples, or clan houses, of the Khoo family, with fascinating history and rituals.Next, head to Pulau Tikus to visit Reclining Buddha Temple, or Wat Chaiyamangkalaram, and the Burmese Temple, or Dharmikarama Temple. You'll see the world's 3rd-longest reclining Buddha statue, then learn the differences between Chinese and Siamese dragons. There's also a grand standing Buddha here, and the "Guardian of the World"—count how many animal parts make up this guardian. After 3.5 hours of exploring, this tour concludes with return transfer to your hotel.
Half-Day Penang Hill and Kek Lok Si Temple Private Tour
Meet a driver at your hotel in the George Town area, then travel to the base of Penang Hill in a private, climate-controlled vehicle. Upon arrival, continue to the top on a funicular train, earning a spectacular, bird's-eye view of Penang Island. Next, head to Kek Lok Si Temple, a beautiful Buddhist temple that's among the largest in Southeast Asia. See the towering statue of Kuan Yin, and learn to distinguish the three architectural styles on the seven-story pagoda: you'll find Chinese, Burmese, and Thai. Pause at the Liberation Pool to count the turtles, and if time permits, you can stop for a snack at one of the nearby hawker stalls. Following your time at Kek Lok Si Temple, continue to Pulau Tikus to visit the Reclining Buddha Temple, or Wat Chaiyamangkalaram, and the Burmese Temple, or Dharmikarama Temple. See the world's third-longest reclining Buddha statue, and discover the differences between Chinese and Siamese temple dragons. Check out the Guardian of the World, or Panca Rupa, then throw a few good luck coins in the Fountain of Life.This half-day tour concludes with return transfer to George Town, and drop-off at your original departure point.
Half-Day George Town Private Culture and Heritage
Meet a driver at your hotel in the George Town area for 9am or 2pm departure, then travel to the first stop of the day, the bustling neighborhood of Little India. Start by seeking out some of the area's distinctive flavors, stopping to try treats like teh tarik, a sweet, local-style tea. Browse displays of beautiful silks, garlands, Hindu statues, and flowers under signs in Tamil and English, and try shopping for truly unique souvenirs. From there, follow the guide to some of George Town's fascinating nooks and crannies, finding living heritage and crafts that include clog shoes, seal carvings, carved wood signboards, and traditional Malaysian drawings. Stop to see some of the area's wonderful street murals and wrought iron detailing, then finish the day with return transfer to your hotel.
Private Tour: Full Day Center Penang Island Tour
Our tour guide will pick you up around 9am from your hotel lobby head to Wat Chayamangkalaram, located at George Town. The Reclining Buddha Temple is also known as the Sleeping Buddha by the locals. Behind the Reclining Buddha, you can see there are many niches, containing the ashes of devotees. There is also a small Thai village and Thai cemetery just behind the temple. We will spend some time here to appreciate this beautiful temple and peaceful atmosphere before proceed to Dhammikarama Burmese Buddhist Temple. Dhammikarama Burmese Buddhist Temple, the first Buddhist temple in Penang, built in 1805. There's a series of panel paintings on the life of the Buddha lining the walkways, the characters dressed in typical Burmese costume, while inside typically round-eyed, serene-faced Burmese Buddha statues stare out at worshipers.Next, we proceed to Penang Botanical Garden, also known as the Waterfall Gardens because of the cascading waterfall nearby. Many visitors and locals visit the garden to escape the heat of the busy city and enjoy walks or relax in the tranquil gardens. Then, enjoy a delicious local Nasi Kandar at hawker center.After lunch, we continue our day tour to Penang Hill. Upon arrival, you will take a funicular train up to the hill top and get a bird eye view of Penang Island. Habitat is located next to the Hindu temple and we strongly recommend you go there and look carefully for the breathtaking views. Once we return back to the ground, we visit to Ayer Itam Market to experience the local lifestyle or buy some souvenir. If time permitting, stop at the hawker stall for famous Penang Assam Laksa (at your own expenses).We visit Kek Lok Si Temple, you will see the 36.5 meter high bronze statue of Kuan Yin (Guanyin), the Goddess of Mercy. After spending some time walking around the Kuan Yin statue, you can take the road to walk down towards the pagoda, which is officially known as Bon Po Thar. Be amazed with the Kek Lok Si Pagoda as how it was built. The base of the pagoda was built in a Chinese style, the center part is Thai and top part is Burmese. Take some beautiful photos, enjoy the peaceful and calm atmosphere with cool breeze before we head down to the ground.We will then head back to George Town and visit Penang Glass Museum. You will see various glass making processes or buy some souvenir made from glass. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely with a wonderful experience in Penang.
Private Tour: Full Day Tour Highlights of Penang Island
Our tour guide will pick you up around 9am from your hotel lobby head to Penang State Museum, The Penang State Museum and Art Gallery is a museum and art gallery in George Town, Penang, Malaysia.The museum building used to house the Penang Free School in 1821-1927.Blue Mansion (Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion)The Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion is located at 14 Leith Street, 10200 George Town, Penang, Malaysia. The mansion's indigo-blue outer wall makes it a very distinct building in the area.Next, we proceed to Gold Museum. Experience the astonishing allure of Gold at the PG Gold Museum. Public Gold is the first company in Malaysia to set up a gold museum for you to learn all about gold via exhibitions, demos and guided tours. Located in one of the heritage buildings in Penang, you'll find gold and silver collection from across the world that have been artistically crafted into myriads of designs. Then, enjoy a delicious local Nasi Kandar at hawker center.After lunch, we continue our day tour to Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm. Entopia, a tropical sanctuary for our planet’s little denizens from those that fly freely in the sky to the ones that creep stealthily beneath the ground.We visit Balik Pulau town , Balik Pulau means "the other side of the island". The Chinese call it "the island behind the hills". It is bordered by a long coastline on the western side and protected by high hills on three other sides. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel safely with a wonderful experience in Penang.
Half-Day Penang Private Food Tour
Meet a driver at your hotel in the George Town area for 9am or 2pm departure, then head to the Chocolate and Coffee Museum in Penang (entrance fees not included).At the museum, which explores two important Malaysian foods, taste sweets infused with chili, durian, mango, tiramisu, and more. Local coffee varieties are also available to taste, including Penang white coffee, durian coffee, and the famous tongkat ali coffee.Following your time at the Chocolate and Coffee Museum, proceed to Gurney Drive, often referred to as The New Esplanade, a favorite spot for sampling Penang's legendary street food. You'll find a wide variety of local delicacies on display, including Assam laksa noodles, rojak salads, stir-fried char keoy teow, and much more (food is not included in the tour price). If time allows, make a final stop at the Gurney Plaza Shopping Center, the second largest shopping mall in Penang, then finish the tour with return transfer to your hotel.