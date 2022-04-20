Seoul’s retail world bursts forth in the brightly lit, packed-to-the-gills and supremely noisy streets of Myeong-dong. This is Seoul’s equivalent of London’s Oxford St or New York’s Fifth Ave, with the massive, 24-hour Namdaemun Market on hand just in case you need to exponentially add to your shopping options. Looming over the commercial frenzy are the peaceful and tree-clad slopes of Namsan, a great place for exercise and city views.