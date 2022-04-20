Myeong-dong & Jung-gu

Seoul’s retail world bursts forth in the brightly lit, packed-to-the-gills and supremely noisy streets of Myeong-dong. This is Seoul’s equivalent of London’s Oxford St or New York’s Fifth Ave, with the massive, 24-hour Namdaemun Market on hand just in case you need to exponentially add to your shopping options. Looming over the commercial frenzy are the peaceful and tree-clad slopes of Namsan, a great place for exercise and city views.

Explore Myeong-dong & Jung-gu

  • Deoksugung

    One of Seoul's five grand palaces built during the Joseon dynasty, Deoksugung (meaning Palace of Virtuous Longevity) is the only one you can visit in the…

  • Namdaemun Market

    You could spend all day in this swarming night-and-day market and not see it at all. The largest market in Korea, each section has hundreds of stalls,…

  • N Seoul Tower & Namsan

    The iconic N Seoul tower (236m), atop the city’s guardian mountain Namsan, offers panoramic views of this immense metropolis from its observation deck…

  • Namsangol Hanok Village

    Located in a park at the foot of Namsan, this peaceful village is a wonderful spot to encounter traditional Korean culture. It features five differing…

  • Seoullo 7017

    This overpass-turned-park is a green space in the heart of the city. About 24,000 plants are grown here, including various types of flowers and trees, all…

  • Seoul City Hall

    Looking like a tsunami made of glass and steel, Seoul City Hall was completely redeveloped in 2013 and now is a major architectural attraction of the city…

  • Namsan Park

    Beloved by locals as a place for exercise, peaceful contemplation and hanging out with loved ones, Namsan was a sacred shamanistic spot when the Joseon…

  • S

    Seokjojeon

    A good example of Deoksugung's potpourri of contrasting architectural styles, the grand neoclassical-style Seokjojeon was designed by British architect GR…

  • C

    Citizens Hall

    Head down to City Hall's basement to reach Citizens Hall, a multipurpose space with an interesting mix of multimedia art exhibitions, design shops and a…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Myeong-dong & Jung-gu.

