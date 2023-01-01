Looking like a tsunami made of glass and steel, Seoul City Hall was completely redeveloped in 2013 and now is a major architectural attraction of the city. It is a modern reinterpretation of traditional Korean design; the cresting wave provides shade (like the curved eaves found on palaces and temple roofs in Korea) over the handsome old City Hall, which was built from stone in 1926 and is now a library.

Inside is the impressive Green Wall, a vertical garden ascending seven floors and covering 1516m2, making it formerly the largest in the world according to Guinness World Records in 2013.

Alongside it are the twisted white balloons of art installation 'Metaseosa Seobeol', interpreting the capital's 2000-year turbulent history through a play of light and form to symbolise hope and myth.

Don't miss riding the glass elevator for an even closer look at these City Hall installations. On the 8th floor is the Sky Plaza Gallery with photo and art exhibitions.