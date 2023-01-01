Opened in 2012, the Seoul Metropolitan Library is within the original City Hall's Renaissance-style building, constructed in 1926, that's fronted by a clock. As well as a public library, there are photography exhibitions relating to Seoul's history. At the main desk you can pick up a self-guided tour with map, or book online at www.visitseoul.net for the English guided 'Tong Tong' tours at 10am Tuesday to Friday, 10.30am and 3pm Saturday and 10.30am and 2.30pm Sunday.

K-Pop trivia: the library features in the music video 'Gentlemen' by Psy.