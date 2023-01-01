A good example of Deoksugung's potpourri of contrasting architectural styles, the grand neoclassical-style Seokjojeon was designed by British architect GR Harding and completed in 1910. Today it houses the Daehan Empire History Museum, which displays the mansion's opulent interior. You can only visit as part of a 45-minute tour, best booked online (though it's not in English), or otherwise chance your luck upon arrival; tours depart approximately every half-hour until 4.30pm.