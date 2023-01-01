Location: Seoul Tower....This photo featured in Flickr Explore Cover page on 13 August 2012: (click on link below)....<a href=""><img src="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8301/7781315796_40902a1d5e_z.jpg" width="640" height="408" alt="explore front page"></a>

Beloved by locals as a place for exercise, peaceful contemplation and hanging out with loved ones, Namsan was a sacred shamanistic spot when the Joseon ruler Taejo ordered the construction of a fortress wall across this and Seoul’s three other guardian mountains. The mountain is protected within a 109-hectare park and crowned by one of the city’s most iconic features: N Seoul Tower.

Shuttle buses (7.30am to 11.30pm) run here from various subway stations around the mountain; normal bus fares apply.

