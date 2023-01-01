Beloved by locals as a place for exercise, peaceful contemplation and hanging out with loved ones, Namsan was a sacred shamanistic spot when the Joseon ruler Taejo ordered the construction of a fortress wall across this and Seoul’s three other guardian mountains. The mountain is protected within a 109-hectare park and crowned by one of the city’s most iconic features: N Seoul Tower.

Shuttle buses (7.30am to 11.30pm) run here from various subway stations around the mountain; normal bus fares apply.